Sub-Tropical Storm Don forms in the deep Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

The 4th named storm of the hurricane season, Sub-Tropical Storm Don, has formed about 1200 miles WSW of the Azores.

The storm has winds of 50 miles per hour. Don is expected to stay below hurricane strength over the next 5 days as the

