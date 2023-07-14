Advertise With Us
Sub-Tropical Storm Don forms in the deep Atlantic

Don poses no threat to the U.S.
Don has formed well east of the U.S. coast
Don has formed well east of the U.S. coast(Jim Howard)
By Jim Howard
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

The 4th named storm of the hurricane season, Sub-Tropical Storm Don, has formed about 1200 miles WSW of the Azores.

The storm has winds of 50 miles per hour. Don is expected to stay below hurricane strength over the next 5 days as the

Don is the 4th named storm of the hurricane season
Don is the 4th named storm of the hurricane season(Jim Howard)

