Rep. Murphy votes in favor of bill that could bring $300 million to ENC marine bases

WASHINGTON D.C. (WITN) -Funding could come in a lump sum for our nation’s armed forces.

If approved - the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 authorizes $886.3 billion for national defense programs.

Here in the east, this measure grants over $300 million for projects at Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point, and authorizes a 5.2% pay increase for troops.

This includes upgrades for the Marines Maintenance and Operations Complex, Combat Vehicle Shelters, and Corrosion Repair Facility Replacement, Camp Lejeune.

North Carolina Representative Greg Murphy voted yes for the funding increase, and spoke about some of the ways this will benefit our nation’s leading force in readiness.

“Cherry Point is bound to receive a new fleet of F35 and we have to prepare the hangars for them and then camp lejeune being really the the biggest marine base in the country making sure that we have our marines battle ready. They’re getting a 5.2% pay increase and then third housing allowance increases of a clash 120 million dollars. The young recruits they need a place to stay. It’s expensive to stay and so we need to supplement their ability to have affordable housing,” said Murphy.

Congressman Murphy’s office says the funding represents an increase of $23 billion over Fiscal Year 23 funding levels while also saving taxpayers $40 billion by cutting inefficient programs, obsolete weapon systems, and Pentagon bureaucracy.

