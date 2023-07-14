Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Rep. Murphy votes in favor of bill that could bring $300 million to ENC marine bases

By Deric Rush
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WITN) -Funding could come in a lump sum for our nation’s armed forces.

If approved - the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 authorizes $886.3 billion for national defense programs.

Here in the east, this measure grants over $300 million for projects at Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point, and authorizes a 5.2% pay increase for troops.

This includes upgrades for the Marines Maintenance and Operations Complex, Combat Vehicle Shelters, and Corrosion Repair Facility Replacement, Camp Lejeune.

North Carolina Representative Greg Murphy voted yes for the funding increase, and spoke about some of the ways this will benefit our nation’s leading force in readiness.

“Cherry Point is bound to receive a new fleet of F35 and we have to prepare the hangars for them and then camp lejeune being really the the biggest marine base in the country making sure that we have our marines battle ready. They’re getting a 5.2% pay increase and then third housing allowance increases of a clash 120 million dollars. The young recruits they need a place to stay. It’s expensive to stay and so we need to supplement their ability to have affordable housing,” said Murphy.

Congressman Murphy’s office says the funding represents an increase of $23 billion over Fiscal Year 23 funding levels while also saving taxpayers $40 billion by cutting inefficient programs, obsolete weapon systems, and Pentagon bureaucracy.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Cherry Point is the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres...
Cherry Point says jet received “significant damage” after civilian pilot bails out
Teen killed after crash near Alligator River Bridge in Tyrrell County
Troopers have charged the driver.
Troopers say pickup truck hit a house in Martin County

Latest News

Jerry Stackhouse hosting Lenoir County sport alumni event this weekend
World Health Organization: aspartame may cause cancer
aspartame may cause cancer
World Health Organization: aspartame may cause cancer
Rep. Murphy votes in favor of bill that could bring $300 million to ENC marine bases
Surf City beaches do not have lifeguards, but they do have Ocean Rescue.
No static lifeguards in North Topsail area