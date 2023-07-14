Onslow County mourns administrator and teacher Brock Ridge

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County community mourns Brock Ridge, who was a principal at Richlands High School.

Ridge was part of the Onslow County education system for 56 years and spent 23 years at Richlands High School as a teacher, coach, and administrator. Ridge died at his home on Tuesday. He was 85 years old.

“He was not a very big man in stature,” said Onslow County Superintendent Barry Collins. “But he did cast a big shadow for all of us in Onslow County.”

Ridge was a known person in the area, and Lisa Whitfield-Grice knew Ridge for 30 years.

“We did lose Mr. Brock Ridge who was a longtime principal at Richlands High School,” said Whitfield-Grice. “I knew Mr. Ridge like so many folks in the community for in my case more than 30 years.”

Ridge was very involved with the community, he spent 16 years on the Board of Education and retired in 2018. He started at Richlands High School in 1962 as a history and industrial arts teacher. From 1966-1973, he worked as the guidance counselor and assistant principal. It was not until 1973 that he became the principal of the high school and stayed there until he retired in 1996.

“He was a great educational leader,” said Dr. Collins. I think he’s impacted many here in the county in terms of his leadership style and things that he represented as a person.”

Ridge’s colleagues shared that he always put the student’s intentions first. Dr. Collins said that if there was a hashtag to describe Ridge, it would say #itsallaboutthekids.

“He was very generous,” said Dr. Collins. “He also understood what it meant to be a leader in that he would take responsibility for his actions, but he also never took credit for the accomplishments.”

Ridge was someone who people looked up to both personally and educationally. Richlands High School named the football stadium after him in 2019 to show how respected he was.

His honor and respect went beyond the classroom. Whitfield-Grice shares how she would describe him.

“Mr. Ridge was very straightforward, structured, but also had a deep fondness a great love of history a great love of heritage so he brought that together for us,” said Whitfield-Grice.

Ridge worked at the Onslow County Museum as Chairman Whitfield-Grice worked with Ridge at the Onslow County Museum, and her favorite memory is one she will not forget.

“My favorite memory of Mr. Ridge is when he poked his head into my door one way and I was not expecting him and he said I need you to help me with this, and how could I say no? That’s been around 2012-2014, but it was the way he said I just couldn’t say no.”

Ridge made a difference in the Onslow County community and education system. Dr. Collins shares how Ridge impacted his life both academically and personally.

“He was also willing to take the criticism,” said Dr. Collins. “That is one of the things that I learned from his leadership when I was coming along as a young administrator just looking up at Mr. Ridge and some of the others. He impacted my life that way.”

Ridge left a mark in the area, and his memory will continue to live on at Richlands High School and throughout all of Onslow County.

“There are very fond memories of Mr. Ridge,” said Dr. Collins. “He will be missed certainly by a lot of folks here in Onslow County, but not just here he impacted many across our state.”

There will be a visitation at Richlands High School auditorium on Friday from 5 pm, and a funeral will follow at 7 pm as a celebration. The burial will take place on Saturday, July 15 at 11:00 am, at Westview Cemetery in Kinston, North Carolina.

