Onslow County & fire departments distributing fans for those in need

Generic graphic showing that a stick figure is either overheated or sweating profusely because he is nervous over how close the sun is.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Seniors and those in need in Onslow County have the opportunity for a free fan ahead of a record-breaking summer.

Onslow County Senior Services has announced they are partnering with the county fire departments to distribute fans for seniors in need for a hot summer.

Operation Fan Heat Relief is for people who are 60 years or older or with heat-related disabilities. Those who are eligible can get their fans, while supplies last, at the following fire stations:

  • Turkey Creek Fire Department 1576 Old Folkstone, Sneads Ferry Tuesday, July 18th: 9-11 AM
  • Richlands Fire Department 113 N Wilmington Hwy Richlands Tuesday, July 25th: 9-11 AM Swansboro Fire Department 609 W Corbett Ave
  • Swansboro Thursday, July 20th: 9-11 AM Belgrade Fire Department 7561 New Bern Hwy, Maysville Thursday, July 27th: 9-11 AM
  • Belgrade Fire Department 7561 New Bern Hwy, Maysville Thursday, July 27th: 9-11 AM

Fans will also be available at the Senior Center in Jacksonville on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to answer questions, call (910) 455-2747.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

