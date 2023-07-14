Only one site fails Swim Guide standards this week

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Of the 54 popular recreational sites that are checked weekly by Sound Rivers’ volunteers, only one failed to meet Swim Guide safety standards.

According to Sound Rivers, all of the sites on the lower Neuse and Tar-Pamlico passed the Swim Guide test this week, except one: Slocum Creek in Havelock.

According to Sound Rivers, water sampled from the Slocum Creek site has failed to meet state and federal recreational water-quality standards — sometimes spectacularly - for seven weeks. The ongoing issue has prompted an investigation by Sound Rivers’ Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register.

“Sam and I have been spending a lot of time trying to narrow down any potential causes. In addition to my weekly Swim Guide testing at this site, I’ve started collecting other water-quality parameters so that we can develop baseline results for Slocum Creek,” Register said. “So far, we know for certain that there are extremely high levels of fecal contamination in Slocum Creek that is also causing hypoxia (low dissolved oxygen). Our next step is to try and figure out the source of this contamination.”

According to Register, Sound Rivers reported Slocum Creek’s consecutive weeks of high levels of E. coli to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. Though NCDEQ did investigate, staff was unable to identify an obvious source of the pollution. Sound Rivers is now taking its investigation a step further with DNA testing.

Register said she’s leaning toward human contamination based on Havelock’s past issues with sanitary sewer overflows and the need for the state to intervene to fix the town’s sewage problems.

“With Slocum Creek being the only water access open to the public in the Havelock area, we are trying to do whatever we can to get to the bottom of this so residents have a safe place to enjoy their local waterway,” Register said.

Swim Guide is an international water-quality program conducted locally by Sound Rivers, an environmental nonprofit based in Raleigh, New Bern, and Washington with a mission to keep North Carolina’s waterways fishable, swimmable, and drinkable.

