NC Support Our Troops moves to new location to further the mission of supporting military troops

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - This is the start of a new beginning for NC Support Our Troops.

“We’re setting up our new space that’s been donated by Crossing Crown Free Will Baptist Foundation,” said Director Barbara Whitehead.

The move comes after long headaches since April of leaking ceilings due to rain. Whitehead says, “They have a brand-new roof on this building so we’re thrilled.”

The nonprofit was also evicted after the old building was sold to a new owner. However, Whitehead says the mission is the same.

“I’ve been really, really proud of our team since it started the first of April and we’ve been working out of our homes, out of storage units. We have been mailing care packages weekly, and we have had pickups,” she said.

Whitehead says there are still some challenges. “It’s taking quite a bit to get things situated because it’s larger so we have more room to spread out so we kind of have to figure out our spacing.”

However, the nonprofit is committed to carrying out its passion for supporting troops regardless of what’s thrown their way.

Channey Blackburn, one Support Our Troops volunteer, says her church, All Saints Anglican Church of Newport, has helped donate for years.

“My church, we embelet them completely. We’re working on Christmas and we do snack bags. We’re working on Christmas. The congregation loves donating and they help us pack. We did 800 chocolate sleeve bags with a little message from our church and the stop church cards. It just makes my heart happy that we’re able to help and make somebody’s life overseas a little better while they’re away from home,” Blackburn told WITN.

Now Blackburn continues to spend time helping and volunteering despite the challenges faced. “It’s a day where we drive an hour and a half to get here but it’s a day that I know when I get home that I’ve spent a very prosperous and valuable day for somebody and lots of people.”

Whitehead says the nonprofit continues because military troops do. “We kept going because we knew our troops kept going.”

Some donations are still needed for a portable air-conditioned unit and Christmas package postage funds as the nonprofit gets ready for its biggest time of year during the Christmas holiday. To find more information about how to donate, you can visit the NC Packs 4 Patriots / Support Our Troops Facebook page.

A ribbon cutting for the new space will be in September. That’s when the nonprofit will also announce their set hours and days of operations as Whitehead says their days and hours have been off with the obstacles they’ve been facing.

