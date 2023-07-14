Moore won’t seek sixth term as NC House speaker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Speaker of the House Tim Moore, the state’s longest-serving speaker of the house, won’t seek another term as the House’s top leader, he confirmed Friday.

“This is nothing new,” Moore told WRAL News when asked about his plans. “I publicly stated last year before the 2022 general election that this would be my last term as speaker. All of my caucus members were aware when I ran last year this would be my last term.”

WRAL reports that Moore, long a rumored congressional candidate, said any other plans are “yet to be determined.”

“Weighing options for the future,” he said in a text message. “At the moment I really want to focus on getting a budget done that builds on our legislative successes.”

Moore, R-Cleveland, is a central player in ongoing legislative negotiations over the state budget, which is now two weeks overdue. Lawmakers will also meet later this year to redraw state legislative and congressional districts, which would let lawmakers draw a congressional district Moore would stand a good chance of winning, and Moore will have some say over the matter.

In 2021, Republican state lawmakers constructed a map that included a safe Republican district for Moore to run for Congress, and he was widely expected to take that opportunity. However, then-incumbent Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn announced he would run in that district, rather than in his redrawn western NC district. After that, Moore announced he would stay in the state House.

The map was subsequently replaced by a court-ordered map that was used for the 2022 election. Under state law, the court-drawn map must be redrawn for the 2024 elections.

Moore helmed the House for much of the Republican majority’s unprecedented run of success over the last 15 years. The party holds a supermajority now in both chambers, allowing Republicans to overturn Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes without help from Democratic members.

Moore has been the center of controversy, too. Earlier this year his relationship with a married state employee became public knowledge when her husband sued the speaker. The matter was resolved out of court. Republican House members said while the suit was active that they considered it a personal matter and supported Moore continuing as speaker this session.

Rep. Jason Saine, a House budget writer and one of Moore’s top lieutenants, said Friday that Moore told his Republican colleagues well before that controversy that he wouldn’t seek a sixth term as speaker.

