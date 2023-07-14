Jerry Stackhouse returns to Kinston to help his SJG group holding sports alumni weekend to benefit home community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s a special weekend for Kinston and Lenoir County as SJG Greater Sports is holding events for sports alumni weekend.

Former NBA and North Carolina Tar Heels star Jerry Stackhouse is the headliner.

But SJG Greater Sports is a trio of former Kinston basketball stars. They all played in college and have continued to stay close through their cause.

“S-J-G is named after our fathers Sal, Jerry, and George,” says SJG Greater Sports President and former Kinston basketball player Donyell Bryant, “That’s our other best friend Chuck Jones, and Jerry Stackhouse. We all grew up together.”

Former Kinston basketball players giving back. Legend Jerry Stackhouse and his lifelong friends have done weekends like this before in Chapel Hill but this is home. Where the heart still is.

“This is where I grew up. This is home,” says former Kinston, UNC, and NBA star Jerry Stackhouse, “Some of my childhood friends have always tried to do things back here. Now it is just we haven’t really been back here a lot. It’s good to have a little reunion.”

Stackhouse is now the head men’s basketball coach at Vanderbilt. Hoops is still his number one but the competitor has found golf. They held a tournament as part of the weekend.

“I didn’t get into golf until 5 or 6 years ago. I love it. Every time I get a free day off I am out trying to hit it. Try to hack it up a little bit,” says Stackhouse.

A chance to connect with familiar faces. But also the heart of the weekend is to help show kids in Lenoir County there are positive avenues.

“We just tried to come up with some ideas to get some kids out,” says Stackhouse.

“If you can see it you can be it,” says Bryant, “So that’s what we wanted to point out. The positive things of Kinston and Lenoir County. Like we grew up.”

Stackhouse says fishing was one of those positive things for him off the court.

“My dad was a huge fisher. He used to take me fishing on all the little creeks around Lenoir County, Greene County, and Craven County,” Stackhouse says, “We would go all around he had so many fishing holes. Now they got the rods, but we had cane poles and corks back then. I used to love it. Whenever he used to say let’s go fishing.”

That’s why they set up a fishing day and had over fifty kids show up to learn from “Fishers of Kids Anglers Academy. It was created to achieve the same mission.

“There can be a lot of bad choices and there are lots of negative alternatives out here,” says Fishers of Kids Anglers Academy Founder Samantha Gay, “But if I give them one positive, it might change their life.”

A big part of this weekend is to thank the people who did for the guys of SJG what they are trying to do for the kids today.

“Recognize some people who really sewed into our lives early on,” says Stackhouse, “Some of our mentors and mentees that really were valuable in our development.”

They are also hosting an alumni basketball tournament on Saturday at Lenoir Community College starting at noon. Jerry says he is not playing due to recruiting he has to do. Alums of Ayden-Grifton face Greene Central and Kinston against Greenville Rose. There are more games as well.

There will be a car and bike show with vendors on hand. Cost is 10 dollars. Kids kindergarten through fifth grade get in for free.

