Jerry Stackhouse hosting Lenoir County sport alumni event this weekend

Kinston’s very own basketball legend Jerry Stackhouse will be back home for the SJG Kinston/Lenoir County Sports Alumni Weekend.

The family-friendly event will start today and conclude on Sunday.

The weekend kicks off with a golf tournament today, which will be hosted by Stackhouse, as well as, a game night tonight, a basketball tournament free for kids on Saturday, and much more.

Other celebrity guests that are supposed to be making an appearance include NFL/ECU’s David Garrard, NFL/NC State’s Terence Holt, Kinston’s own Lynn Dawson, NBA/UNC legends Rasheed Wallace and Phil Ford, MLB’s Chris Hechter, Street Outlaws’ Al Boogy-Robinson,

The event begins at the Cutter Creek Golf Club today.

