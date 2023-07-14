Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Jerry Stackhouse hosting Lenoir County sport alumni event this weekend

(David Zalubowski | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A basketball legend from the east is making an appearance in his hometown for a weekend event.

Kinston’s very own basketball legend Jerry Stackhouse will be back home for the SJG Kinston/Lenoir County Sports Alumni Weekend.

The family-friendly event will start today and conclude on Sunday.

The weekend kicks off with a golf tournament today, which will be hosted by Stackhouse, as well as, a game night tonight, a basketball tournament free for kids on Saturday, and much more.

Other celebrity guests that are supposed to be making an appearance include NFL/ECU’s David Garrard, NFL/NC State’s Terence Holt, Kinston’s own Lynn Dawson, NBA/UNC legends Rasheed Wallace and Phil Ford, MLB’s Chris Hechter, Street Outlaws’ Al Boogy-Robinson,

The event begins at the Cutter Creek Golf Club today.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Troopers have charged the driver.
Troopers say pickup truck hit a house in Martin County
Retho Gardner
POLICE: Man wanted for Kinston murder arrested
Cherry Point is the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres...
Cherry Point says jet received “significant damage” after civilian pilot bails out
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Dodging Showers and Storms on Friday
NCEL 07-13-2023
NCEL 07-13-2023
Many believe senior center is closing, city officials say otherwise
Concerns surrounding future of Washington’s Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center, city officials clear the air
Concerns surrounding future of Washington’s Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center, city officials clear