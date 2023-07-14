Jerry Stackhouse hosting Lenoir County sport alumni event this weekend
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A basketball legend from the east is making an appearance in his hometown for a weekend event.
Kinston’s very own basketball legend Jerry Stackhouse will be back home for the SJG Kinston/Lenoir County Sports Alumni Weekend.
The family-friendly event will start today and conclude on Sunday.
The weekend kicks off with a golf tournament today, which will be hosted by Stackhouse, as well as, a game night tonight, a basketball tournament free for kids on Saturday, and much more.
Other celebrity guests that are supposed to be making an appearance include NFL/ECU’s David Garrard, NFL/NC State’s Terence Holt, Kinston’s own Lynn Dawson, NBA/UNC legends Rasheed Wallace and Phil Ford, MLB’s Chris Hechter, Street Outlaws’ Al Boogy-Robinson,
The event begins at the Cutter Creek Golf Club today.
