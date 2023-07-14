Advertise With Us
Highway 11 repaving shifting to overnight next week

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says starting Sunday lanes will be closed on...
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says starting Sunday lanes will be closed on Highway 11 in Pitt County.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Repaving on a heavily traveled highway in Eastern Carolina will shift to overnight next week.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says starting Sunday lanes will be closed on Highway 11 in Pitt County.

A DOT contractor has been repaving the four-lane highway for the past several weeks between Ayden and Winterville.

Now, work from Laurie Ellis Road toward Greenville Boulevard will shift from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. The DOT says lane closures will happen intermittently until the work is completed.

