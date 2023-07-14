Advertise With Us
Greenville postpones National Night Out for ‘cooler’ date

Greenville's National Night Out will take place on October 3rd this year instead of the traditional August date.
Greenville's National Night Out will take place on October 3rd this year instead of the traditional August date.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville has decided to postpone its annual National Night Out from the traditional August date to October.

“In an effort to beat the heat, Greenville’s National Night Out will take place on October 3rd this year,” read a statement from the City of Greenville and The Downtown Greenville Partnership.

Other changes this year will include consolidating the various traditional neighborhood events into one central event at the Town Common.

National Night Out is a nationwide annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie that is hosted by cities, towns, and communities individually.

