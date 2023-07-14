FUR BABY FRIDAY: Meet GIA!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In this week’s “Fur Baby Friday,” get ready to meet 2-month-old Gia whose a Pit Bull mix dog. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina came on WITN’s “ENC at THREE” in an effort to help find this pup a forever home...

And here Gia is with WITN’s Natalie Parsons...

“‘Gia is such a sweet puppy! She wants to play and love hard. Breaks my heart knowing that she was mistreated to the point of being malnourished. No fur baby deserves that or should have to live like that. Super thankful for the HSEC for working tirelessly to find Gia a forever home so she can have a second chance at an amazing life...an amazing life just as amazing as her!” -Natalie

Here are a few “Fur Baby Friday” alumni whose search continues for a forever home: Bubbles, Charlotte, Mist, Guppy!

We also have a HAPPY TAIL for you! WITN first introduced you to little Jeff a few weeks ago and he had quite the health scare since. But we have some GREAT news for you because he’s now been adopted and living his best puppy life. If you’ve forgotten which one he is, here’s picture from when he was in our studios. CONGRATS JEFF!!!

Looking for something fun to do this weekend for a GREAT CAUSE? The HSEC has you covered with their event on Saturday, July 15th over at Dirty Dan’s in Greenville, N.C. You can c’mon out to meet some adoptable pets and enjoy some time out on the town with a percentage of items purchased benefiting the rescue. Drink to that!

In this week’s segment, WITN’s Natalie Parsons chats with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan who says that the “Flower Power Fundraiser” is still ongoing through October if you’re still interested in purchasing flowers.

