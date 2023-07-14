FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - In a landmark decision, the FDA approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill.

This will soon allow American women and girls to buy contraceptive medication as easily as they buy aspirin or eyedrops.

The FDA cleared the once-a-day Opill to be sold without a prescription Thursday, this will make it the first such drug to be moved out from behind the pharmacy counter.

Resident Mary Harrell says this change will make buying birth control much easier for those in need.

“I think people would come more getting it by non-prescription and I think the other prescription is keeping them from getting it,” Harrell said.

Until now, hormone-based pills, used by tens of millions of women since the 1960′s all required a prescription.

Pharmvillle Drug Pharmacist Staci Garner says she has mixed emotions about Opill being so easily accessible without talking with a doctor or pharmacist.

“Some of the serious side effects are heart and blood-related issues especially if the patient smokes and so you know we don’t know what the patients are doing outside of the pharmacy especially if we don’t counsel them on their medications,” said Garner.

Farmville resident and mother of two Holley Radford says the change is long overdue.

“I know that in America right now abortion is a huge thing but if we have a better system of getting birth control I think it would be a lot less of an issue,” said Radford.

Perrigo says they plan to announce the price of Opill later this year.

The Ireland-based manufacturer says they won’t start shipping the medication until early next year.

The drug maker also says there will be no restrictions on sales, including age.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.