ECU reliever Ginn signs free agent deal with Chicago Cubs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU reliever Landon Ginn has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Cubs ending his career with the Pirates.

Ginn made 26 appearances going 6-1 this season with a 4.67 earned run average. He had 2 saves. Ginn struck out 36 to 18 walks in 34.2 innings of work.

He played for Corinth Holders in high school and is listed on the Pirates roster as a Goldsboro native.

