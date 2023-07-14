Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

ECU reliever Ginn signs free agent deal with Chicago Cubs

Made 26 appearances for the Pirates this season
Landon Ginn ECU reliever
Landon Ginn ECU reliever(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU reliever Landon Ginn has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Cubs ending his career with the Pirates.

Ginn made 26 appearances going 6-1 this season with a 4.67 earned run average. He had 2 saves. Ginn struck out 36 to 18 walks in 34.2 innings of work.

He played for Corinth Holders in high school and is listed on the Pirates roster as a Goldsboro native.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Cherry Point is the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres...
Cherry Point says jet received “significant damage” after civilian pilot bails out
Troopers have charged the driver.
Troopers say pickup truck hit a house in Martin County
Retho Gardner
POLICE: Man wanted for Kinston murder arrested

Latest News

Jerry Stackhouse
Jerry Stackhouse returns to Kinston to help his SJG group holding sports alumni weekend to benefit home community
Senior day Saturday for ECU football and captain Myles Berry
ECU linebacker Berry recognized for academics by National Football Foundation
Mark Adams resigns as Texas Tech basketball coach
ECU men’s basketball adds former Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams as assistant
Jamesville U12 softball team excited for World Series shot
Jamesville U12 Babe Ruth softball team set to carry their program’s World Series torch, working to fundraise to get there