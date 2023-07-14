ECU linebacker Berry recognized for academics by National Football Foundation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Former ECU linebacker Myles Berry was named a 2023 Scholar-Athlete Award recipient by the National Football Foundation.

Myles is a two-time American Athletic Conference All-Academic team member. The Greensboro native earned a degree in industrial distribution and logistics in December of 2021 and finished his Masters Degree this May in technology management.

Berry started in 22 games, making 58 career appearances, for the Pirates.

Myles was co-team captain for the 2022 season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.