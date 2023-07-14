Advertise With Us
ECU linebacker Berry recognized for academics by National Football Foundation

Myles earned his degree and Masters degree while playing for the Pirates
Senior day Saturday for ECU football and captain Myles Berry
Senior day Saturday for ECU football and captain Myles Berry(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Former ECU linebacker Myles Berry was named a 2023 Scholar-Athlete Award recipient by the National Football Foundation.

Myles is a two-time American Athletic Conference All-Academic team member. The Greensboro native earned a degree in industrial distribution and logistics in December of 2021 and finished his Masters Degree this May in technology management.

Berry started in 22 games, making 58 career appearances, for the Pirates.

Myles was co-team captain for the 2022 season.

