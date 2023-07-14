Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Dog owner warns others after pet ingests meth, pot and Ritalin at the beach

A dog owner in California is warning other pet owners to be careful at the beach after her dog ingested drugs and became sick. (Source: KGTV, Kelly Wiehe, CNN)
By Natalie Chuck, KGTV
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – A dog owner in California is warning other pet owners to be careful at the beach after her dog ingested drugs and became very sick.

The Dog Beach at Ocean Beach in San Diego is a staple in the community. The Dog Beach is one of the first official leash-free beaches in the United States, where dogs can run free and swim in the water.

But Kelly Wiehe’s trip to the Dog Beach with her dog Lily ended at the emergency vet last week.

While the 4-year-old dog was running around, she quickly ate something. Wiehe assumed it was leftover bits and pieces of a picnic, but an hour later, Lily’s behavior changed.

“She was avoiding me and avoiding being touched, and her pupils were dilating, and she wouldn’t go outside, and she wouldn’t eat. She wasn’t interested in drinking any water,” Wiehe said.

After several urine drug screenings at the emergency vet, Wiehe said Lily tested positive for methamphetamine, marijuana and Ritalin.

“I didn’t know if I should laugh or cry or pass out, because I was expecting, you know, maybe she’d eaten something spoiled … I really was not expecting something to this level,” Wiehe said.

Other dog owners at the beach were shocked to hear about what happened to Lily.

“Who would leave meth on the beach knowing all these dogs are out here?” one man said.

But this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Wiehe said the vet told her there have been multiple cases of dogs ingesting meth at the Dog Beach.

Although she was sick for a few days, fortunately, Lily made a full recovery and is back to her normal self.

“I love this dog to bits and pieces,” Wiehe said. “... Just realizing how temporary our relationships with our animals really are.”

Copyright 2023 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Cherry Point is the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres...
Cherry Point says jet received “significant damage” after civilian pilot bails out
Troopers have charged the driver.
Troopers say pickup truck hit a house in Martin County
Retho Gardner
POLICE: Man wanted for Kinston murder arrested

Latest News

Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Long Island architect charged in 3 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings
House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) has announced he will not seek reelection as speaker.
Moore won’t seek sixth term as NC House speaker
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
Woman arrested on drug charges linked to death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, official says
There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota
BLYND FAITH OUTREACH MINISTRIES
Blynd Faith Outreach Ministries bringing awareness to Mental Health