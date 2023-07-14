DEPUTIES: Main supplier of fentanyl & meth busted in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has landed two men in jail, one who deputies say is the main supplier of fentanyl and meth in Beaufort County.

Bobby Moore, Jr. was arrested Thursday after the two-month long drug investigation.

The 43-year-old Aurora man was charged with trafficking in opium or heroin(fentanyl), possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling to keep and sell controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moore was jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Patrick Grimes was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II (fentanyl), possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony maintaining a dwelling to keep and sell controlled substances.

Deputies say back in May they began their investigation by organizing controlled buys of drugs and doing surveillance on Moore and others.

On Thursday, deputies, with the help from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and members of the National Guard Counter Drug Program, raided homes owned by the two men in the Edward and Aurora areas of the county. Moore was taken into custody and deputies say they found meth, fentanyl, three handguns, and about $11,000 in cash.

Deputies say they will be making more arrests in this case.

