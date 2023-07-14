Crash closes U.S. 64 in Tyrrell County near Alligator River Bridge

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A major highway to the Outer Banks is closed because of a vehicle crash.

The D.O.T. says U.S. 64 near Old Highway 64 in Tyrrell County is shut down in both directions.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says there was a crash just west of the Alligator River Bridge and that traffic on the bridge will be halted. They’re asking people to avoid the area if possible.

The D.O.T. says to expect the highway to be closed until 4:30 p.m.

