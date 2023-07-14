Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Congressman Davis hosting mobile office hours next week

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The people of the east have a chance to meet with Congressman Don Davis’ staff all next week.

Congressman Don Davis has announced that next week he would hold a series of mobile office meetings across the east. This would allow community members to meet with his staff.

They released offered this schedule for the week:

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

  • Warren County: Warren County Armory Civic Center at 9:00 AM (501 US Hwy 158 Business East Warrenton, NC 27589)
  • Halifax County: Scotland Neck Library - Board Room at 12:30 PM (1600 Main St., Scotland Neck, NC 27874)
  • Chowan County: Shepard-Pruden Library at 12:30 PM (106 West Water Street, Edenton, NC 29732)

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

  • Martin County: Martin Memorial Library - Small Room 2 at 9:30 AM (200 N Smithwick St., Williamston, NC 27892)
  • Gates County: Gates County Library at 10:00 AM (14 Cypress Creel Dr., Gatesville, NC 27938)
  • Bertie County: Bertie Board of Education at 12:30 PM (715 US-13, Windsor, NC)
  • Tyrrell County: Tyrrell County Library at 12:30 PM (414 Main St, Columbia, NC 27925)
  • Hertford County: Ahoskie Fire Department at 3:00 PM (201 West Main Street, Ahoskie)
  • Northampton County: Northampton County Library at 3:00 PM (207 W. Jefferson St., Jackson, NC 27845)

Thursday, July 20, 2023

  • Wilson County: Wilson County Library at 9:00 AM (249 Nash St N, Wilson, NC 27893)
  • Vance County: Henderson City Hall (City Conference Room) at 9:00 AM (134 Rose Ave, Henderson, NC)
  • Washington County: Washington County Library at 12:30 PM (201 East Third Street, Plymouth, NC 27962)

Friday, July 21, 2023

  • Greene County: Greene County Library at 9:00 AM (229 Kingold Blvd., Snow Hill, NC 28580)
  • Franklin County: Franklinton Public Library at 9:00 AM (9 W. Mason Street, Franklinton, NC 27525)
  • Pasquotank County: Pasquotank County Library - Group Study Room at 12:30 PM (100 E Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, NC 27909)
  • Edgecombe County: Edgecombe County Admin Building - Room 206 at 12:30 PM (201 St. Andrews St., Tarboro 27886)
  • Perquimans County: Perquimans County Library at 12:30 PM (514 S Church St, Hertford, NC 27944)
  • Nash County: Braswell Memorial Library at 3:00 PM (727 N Grace St., Rocky Mount, NC 27804)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Cherry Point is the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres...
Cherry Point says jet received “significant damage” after civilian pilot bails out
Troopers have charged the driver.
Troopers say pickup truck hit a house in Martin County
Retho Gardner
POLICE: Man wanted for Kinston murder arrested

Latest News

A 3-year-old Mint Hill girl was found safe Friday in Texas, and her mother was arrested,...
3-year-old girl from Mint Hill found safe in Texas; mother arrested
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says starting Sunday lanes will be closed on...
Highway 11 repaving shifting to overnight next week
This is just the third time in lottery history that both of the top games have been over a...
Top lottery jackpots both soar past the half-a-billion-dollar mark
Greenville's National Night Out will take place on October 3rd this year instead of the...
Greenville postpones National Night Out for ‘cooler’ date