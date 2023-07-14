Congressman Davis hosting mobile office hours next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The people of the east have a chance to meet with Congressman Don Davis’ staff all next week.

Congressman Don Davis has announced that next week he would hold a series of mobile office meetings across the east. This would allow community members to meet with his staff.

They released offered this schedule for the week:

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Warren County : Warren County Armory Civic Center at 9:00 AM (501 US Hwy 158 Business East Warrenton, NC 27589)

Halifax County : Scotland Neck Library - Board Room at 12:30 PM (1600 Main St., Scotland Neck, NC 27874)

Chowan County: Shepard-Pruden Library at 12:30 PM (106 West Water Street, Edenton, NC 29732)

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Martin County : Martin Memorial Library - Small Room 2 at 9:30 AM (200 N Smithwick St., Williamston, NC 27892)

Gates County : Gates County Library at 10:00 AM (14 Cypress Creel Dr., Gatesville, NC 27938)

Bertie County : Bertie Board of Education at 12:30 PM (715 US-13, Windsor, NC)

Tyrrell County: Tyrrell County Library at 12:30 PM (414 Main St, Columbia, NC 27925)

Hertford County : Ahoskie Fire Department at 3:00 PM (201 West Main Street, Ahoskie)

Northampton County: Northampton County Library at 3:00 PM (207 W. Jefferson St., Jackson, NC 27845)

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Wilson County : Wilson County Library at 9:00 AM (249 Nash St N, Wilson, NC 27893)

Vance County : Henderson City Hall (City Conference Room) at 9:00 AM (134 Rose Ave, Henderson, NC)

Washington County: Washington County Library at 12:30 PM (201 East Third Street, Plymouth, NC 27962)

Friday, July 21, 2023

Greene County: Greene County Library at 9:00 AM (229 Kingold Blvd., Snow Hill, NC 28580)

Franklin County : Franklinton Public Library at 9:00 AM (9 W. Mason Street, Franklinton, NC 27525)

Pasquotank County : Pasquotank County Library - Group Study Room at 12:30 PM (100 E Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, NC 27909)

Edgecombe County : Edgecombe County Admin Building - Room 206 at 12:30 PM (201 St. Andrews St., Tarboro 27886)

Perquimans County: Perquimans County Library at 12:30 PM ( 514 S Church St, Hertford, NC 27944 )

Nash County: Braswell Memorial Library at 3:00 PM (727 N Grace St., Rocky Mount, NC 27804)

