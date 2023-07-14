Congressman Davis hosting mobile office hours next week
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The people of the east have a chance to meet with Congressman Don Davis’ staff all next week.
Congressman Don Davis has announced that next week he would hold a series of mobile office meetings across the east. This would allow community members to meet with his staff.
They released offered this schedule for the week:
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Warren County: Warren County Armory Civic Center at 9:00 AM (501 US Hwy 158 Business East Warrenton, NC 27589)
- Halifax County: Scotland Neck Library - Board Room at 12:30 PM (1600 Main St., Scotland Neck, NC 27874)
- Chowan County: Shepard-Pruden Library at 12:30 PM (106 West Water Street, Edenton, NC 29732)
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Martin County: Martin Memorial Library - Small Room 2 at 9:30 AM (200 N Smithwick St., Williamston, NC 27892)
- Gates County: Gates County Library at 10:00 AM (14 Cypress Creel Dr., Gatesville, NC 27938)
- Bertie County: Bertie Board of Education at 12:30 PM (715 US-13, Windsor, NC)
- Tyrrell County: Tyrrell County Library at 12:30 PM (414 Main St, Columbia, NC 27925)
- Hertford County: Ahoskie Fire Department at 3:00 PM (201 West Main Street, Ahoskie)
- Northampton County: Northampton County Library at 3:00 PM (207 W. Jefferson St., Jackson, NC 27845)
Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Wilson County: Wilson County Library at 9:00 AM (249 Nash St N, Wilson, NC 27893)
- Vance County: Henderson City Hall (City Conference Room) at 9:00 AM (134 Rose Ave, Henderson, NC)
- Washington County: Washington County Library at 12:30 PM (201 East Third Street, Plymouth, NC 27962)
Friday, July 21, 2023
- Greene County: Greene County Library at 9:00 AM (229 Kingold Blvd., Snow Hill, NC 28580)
- Franklin County: Franklinton Public Library at 9:00 AM (9 W. Mason Street, Franklinton, NC 27525)
- Pasquotank County: Pasquotank County Library - Group Study Room at 12:30 PM (100 E Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, NC 27909)
- Edgecombe County: Edgecombe County Admin Building - Room 206 at 12:30 PM (201 St. Andrews St., Tarboro 27886)
- Perquimans County: Perquimans County Library at 12:30 PM (514 S Church St, Hertford, NC 27944)
- Nash County: Braswell Memorial Library at 3:00 PM (727 N Grace St., Rocky Mount, NC 27804)
