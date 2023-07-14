Concerns surrounding future of Washington’s Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center, city officials clear the air

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -For years, the Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center in Washington has been a place of peace and unity. Some fear it’ll soon be home to the city’s own historic museum.

“I definitely think there’s been some miscommunication with some of the information that’s going around,” said Jonathan Russell, Washington City Manager. “We have no plans to close the senior center.”

Over the past few months, many say they’ve heard that Beaufort County’s lone senior center is being converted into a museum and senior citizens will be forced out.

However, Washington Mayor Donald Sadler tried putting those rumors to bed by saying,

“We would like to clarify that no plans are formulated to close or decrease services at the Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center. Washington will always have a facility and programs for our seniors.”

The city says it has its eyes only on the second floor of the Peterson Building, but says a potential museum wouldn’t hurt the senior center on the first floor.

Many emailed and called WITN Thursday about two contractor bids for the second-floor space, but Russell says nothing has been decided.

“We’re not obligated to move with any of that,” Russell said. “It’s a very common practice when dealing with capital projects.”

Russell says the city is considering the second floor of the Peterson Building for the museum because of nearby attractions like the waterfront, downtown businesses, and the Underground Railroad Museum.

He says it’s only an idea despite planned protests and a circulating petition by people.

“We’d want public input, we’d want feedback from the seniors,” Russell said. “We’d want to make sure the museum represents the entire community.”

WITN did reach out to several of the people who have been voicing concerns. Some weren’t available to talk to us, others didn’t want to.

Russell said there is the possibility that an entirely new senior center could be built in another location.

He followed by saying the city will continue to look at different locations for the museum as well.

