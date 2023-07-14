Blynd Faith Outreach Ministries bringing awareness to Mental Health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Blynd Faith Outreach Ministries is set to host a Mental Health Awareness Event this weekend.

It’s goal is to bring awareness to health and mental in Wilson, N.C. and all across Eastern Carolina.

The event is happening on July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon over at the Darden Middle School located at 1665 Lipscomb Rd E in Wilson, N.C. 27893.

There will be food trucks, a mobile mammography unit and additional resources for you to take advantage of.

Blynd Faith Outreach Ministries’s Nicole Edwards stopped by WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to chat about the event and the impact she hope it’ll have on the community.

