Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Blynd Faith Outreach Ministries bringing awareness to Mental Health

Hosting an event to help change the stigma towards seeking help in ENC
Blynd Faith Ministries Mental Health Awareness Event
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Blynd Faith Outreach Ministries is set to host a Mental Health Awareness Event this weekend.

It’s goal is to bring awareness to health and mental in Wilson, N.C. and all across Eastern Carolina.

The event is happening on July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon over at the Darden Middle School located at 1665 Lipscomb Rd E in Wilson, N.C. 27893.

There will be food trucks, a mobile mammography unit and additional resources for you to take advantage of.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS EVENT
MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS EVENT(WITN)

Blynd Faith Outreach Ministries’s Nicole Edwards stopped by WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to chat about the event and the impact she hope it’ll have on the community.

View the FULL interview above for all the details!

BLYND FAITH OUTREACH MINISTRIES
BLYND FAITH OUTREACH MINISTRIES(WITN)

If you wish to contact BLYND FAITH OUTREACH MINISTRIES, here’s where you can do that: CLICK HERE!

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Cherry Point is the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres...
Cherry Point says jet received “significant damage” after civilian pilot bails out
Troopers have charged the driver.
Troopers say pickup truck hit a house in Martin County
Retho Gardner
POLICE: Man wanted for Kinston murder arrested

Latest News

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) has announced he will not seek reelection as speaker.
Moore won’t seek sixth term as NC House speaker
A 3-year-old Mint Hill girl was found safe Friday, and her mother was arrested in Texas,...
3-year-old girl from Mint Hill found safe; mother arrested in Texas
Bobby Moore & Patrick Grimes
DEPUTIES: Main supplier of fentanyl & meth busted in Beaufort County
The official data and track of Subtropical Storm Don as of the 5 p.m. update from the National...
Don still holding as a Subtropical Storm in the central Atlantic