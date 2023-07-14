Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

79-year-old man hospitalized after alligator attack

It is alligator season, officials warn, and they urge residents to be cautious near bodies of...
It is alligator season, officials warn, and they urge residents to be cautious near bodies of water – especially around dusk and dawn.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – A 79-year-old man in Florida is recovering after being attacked by a nearly 7-foot alligator Thursday.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the man was walking at a golf course near his home around 5 a.m. when the animal bit him in the leg.

Authorities said you can hear the man tell 911 dispatch operators that he was bleeding profusely and had likely lost some muscle.

The man was flown to the hospital for treatment.

While the sheriff’s office said trappers have removed the alligator, officials warn it is alligator season and urge residents to be cautious near bodies of water – especially around dusk and dawn.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Troopers have charged the driver.
Troopers say pickup truck hit a house in Martin County
Cherry Point is the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres...
Cherry Point says jet received “significant damage” after civilian pilot bails out
Retho Gardner
POLICE: Man wanted for Kinston murder arrested

Latest News

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge...
Trump asks top Georgia court to disqualify election probe prosecutor and toss grand jury report
Robert E. Crimo Jr., right, and his attorney George Gomez, appear before Judge George D....
November trial set for father of suspect in deadly July 4 parade shooting in suburban Chicago
FILE- United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30,...
UPS to train nonunion employees as talks with union for 340,000 workers stalls and deadline nears
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern...
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program