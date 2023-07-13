Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Watch for Storms on Friday

Heat and Storms Impact ENC Daily Heading into the Weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Heat or storms pretty much guaranteed each day this weekend. Storms will help out with the heat but could bring sporadic wind damage. Any threat of severe weather looks very low over the next few days.

Storms developing from Ohio to Virginia this evening will make a run for North Carolina. These storms merge together and can travel long distances but are tough to predict where they’ll go. We could see storms to start Friday before more storms develop off the old storms in the afternoon. Activity should wind down later in the evening. If you miss out on storms or the earlier round in the morning doesn’t pan out, expect another hot day! Heat index of 100°F or higher is possible. Storm chances stay high Saturday and Sunday as a front approaches. We’re not expecting a big drop in temperatures or humidity behind the front. Rain chances drop next week as highs reach the mid-90s.

TROPICS: We are tracking an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that has a medium chance (60%) of forming into a tropical system over the next seven days. The good news: the low is currently east of Bermuda and is heading deeper into the Atlantic, keeping it well away from the U.S. coastline. The next name on the list is Don. This low is currently the only system showing tropical potential.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

