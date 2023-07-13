Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Updated COVID-19 booster shots expected by September’s end

FILE: New boosters for COVID-19 are expected to be ready by the end of September.
FILE: New boosters for COVID-19 are expected to be ready by the end of September.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Updated COVID-19 shots should be ready by the end of September.

In a letter to manufacturers, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told the companies they should prepare an ample supply.

He also warned them to price the shots at a reasonable rate.

This would be the first time the federal government isn’t distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.

Starting next month, the U.S. is phasing out that program ahead of the new round of shots.

In June, the Food and Drug Administration recommended the updated vaccines be single-strain booster shots targeting the omicron subvariant currently circulating.

Those should be available in mid-to late September should the agency authorize them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state agency posted on its Facebook page a photo of a pickup truck’s tailgate that someone...
North Carolina driver tailgates humorous safety message
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Family in the east leaning on faith after the death of two brothers
“They lived:” Family mourns the tragic deaths of brothers killed in Bertie County car crash
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The shooting happened Tuesday morning.
Deputies say roommates dead in murder/suicide

Latest News

Unable to afford to replace the roof, 73-year-old Sharon Harris decided to replace a section of...
73-year-old gets free roof after replacing shingles on her own
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase as we approach the weekend
Troopers say pickup truck hit a house in Martin County - clipped version
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Gunman who killed 11 people in Pittsburgh synagogue found eligible for death penalty