Troopers say pickup truck hit a house in Martin County

Troopers have charged the driver.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is facing charges after troopers say her car ran into a home early Thursday morning.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says troopers were called just before 5 a.m. for a truck that crashed into a house between Jamesville and Plymouth.

They say Tassi Hepburn was traveling east on Highway 64 when she crossed the median, went off the roadway, and collided with a tree. The 58-year-old from Dubois, Pennsylvania then hit the home off the 23000 block of U.S. Highway 64, according to officials.

Troopers say inside the truck was the driver and her three dogs.

The crash happened early Thursday.
No injuries were reported, however, the driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out, according to officials.

Despite the damage to the house, officials say the home is liveable. However, they say there was major damage to the car.

Hepburn was charged with careless and reckless driving.

