Trio wanted for questioning in beach park vandalism

Pine Knoll Shores police released photos Thursday morning of the three people caught on surveillance camera last week.(Pine Knoll Shores police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one town on the Crystal Coast hope you can identify people wanted for questioning in a case of park vandalism.

Pine Knoll Shores police released photos Thursday morning of the three people caught on surveillance camera last week.

Police said they want to talk to the two men and a woman about a theft and property destruction at Memorial Park on Salter Path Road.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. last Friday, July 7th.

One of the men had a young girl on his shoulders.

Anyone with information on the identity of the three should call police at 252-247-2474.

