Three face drug charges after Tarboro raid

Police say that during the raid they seized a firearm, ammunition, various drugs, and drug paraphernalia.(Tarboro Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Three men are facing charges after the Tarboro Police Department and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office raided their home Wednesday.

Tarboro police say that they raided a home on East Saint Johns Street around 9 am Wednesday.

Police say that during the raid they seized a firearm, ammunition, various drugs, and drug paraphernalia

According to police, Markevius Faison, Ja’Von Pettaway, and Keshaun Johnson all lived at the home that was raided.

All three men were arrested and charged with trafficking opiates, trafficking in MDA/MDMA, possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, and felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Faison, Pettaway, and Johnson were taken to the Edgecombe County Jail where they were processed and each man placed under a $50,000.00 secured bond.

