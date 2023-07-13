Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Six graduate from Beaufort County Community College practical nursing program

The six graduates of Beaufort County Community College's practical nursing program celebrated...
The six graduates of Beaufort County Community College's practical nursing program celebrated completing their program through a pinning ceremony on July 12.(Beaufort County Community College)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Six Beaufort County Community College students recently graduated from the college’s three-year practical nursing program.

Donna Gibbs, Myra Hernandez, Sarah McCoy, Josetta Myers, Brianna Stokes, and Janice Tyler all participated in a pinning and traditional lantern-lighting ceremony.

Each graduate also recited the practical nursing pledge as part of the ceremony.

Practical nursing professor Beth House presented Donna Gibbs with the Academic Excellence Award.

Donna Gibbs, Mayra Hernandez, and Brianna Stokes received awards for their academic achievement.

The graduates must now pass the NCLEX-PN before starting employment at physicians’ offices, clinics, hospitals, rehabilitation, long-term care, or home health facilities.

The college covers tuition and fees for the practical nursing program for qualifying residents of Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties through the Beaufort Promise Scholarship.

For more information about the PN program, contact Christine Somerville, allied health admissions coordinator, at 252-940-6431 or christine.somerville@beaufortccc.edu.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state agency posted on its Facebook page a photo of a pickup truck’s tailgate that someone...
North Carolina driver tailgates humorous safety message
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Family in the east leaning on faith after the death of two brothers
“They lived:” Family mourns the tragic deaths of brothers killed in Bertie County car crash
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The shooting happened Tuesday morning.
Deputies say roommates dead in murder/suicide

Latest News

Cherry Point Civilian Crash
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase as we approach the weekend
Troopers say pickup truck hit a house in Martin County - clipped version
Edgecombe County deputies said $65,000 worth of drugs found in Rocky Mount home