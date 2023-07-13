POLICE: Man wanted for Kinston murder arrested

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement says a man they wanted for murder in May has been found and arrested.

Kinston Police Department says Retho Gardner, a man wanted for the first-degree murder of Franklin Bowden Jr. surrendered peacefully yesterday.

Bowden, 22, died after being shot on May 24.

Officers say that they got a tip saying the 39-year-old Garner was hiding out at home on the 900 block of Candlewood Drive.

After getting a search warrant, WITN is told the Kinston police officers, SWAT, Patrol, and ALE helped with the search.

Gardner is the third person arrested and charged for the death of Bowden.

Already charged with Bowden’s murder is Mario King. He was arrested on June 1st outside of Pittsburgh. Tyrone Koonce was also arrested and charged in the case for aid and abet murder.

