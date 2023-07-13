Advertise With Us
Pitt County holding amnesty days for child support cases

PCCSS(Pitt County Child Support Services)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Department of Social Services and partnering agencies are holding amnesty days for the first time since 2017.

The three days will be for parents who have an active order for arrest in a Pitt County child support case. This will take place July 25-27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pitt County Child Support Services office in Greenville.

The county reports that over the three-day period there will be child support agents available to discuss cases and that no one will be arrested. Orders for arrest will be recalled for parents who make one month’s child support payment or $200, whichever is higher.

“The amnesty project is being offered as a means for noncustodial parents to find a resolution to their outstanding order for arrest and obtain child support for the children. The dates were selected in an effort to offer financial assistance to custodial parents with children going back to school,” says Sonya Scott, Child Support Services Program Administrator.

The last Amnesty Day held was in 2017.

For more information or questions, contact Child Support Services at (252) 902-1300.

