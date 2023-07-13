Advertise With Us
PFAS: State tells people to limit eating fish from Cape Fear River

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials are telling people to limit eating fish from the Cape Fear River due to PFAS contamination.

In an advisory issued this afternoon, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says women of childbearing years should avoid eating certain kinds of fish altogether.

PFAS, known as ‘forever chemicals”, do not break down in the environment.

DHHS said the recommendations come after new data from the EPA.

The recommendations were issued today.(NCDHHS)

The area of the Cape Fear part of the advisory runs just south of Fayetteville to the Bluffs of the Cape Fear River, north of Wilmington.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission collected and tested fish from the species that are most frequently caught and consumed in the state.

PFAS were found in all species tested. Levels of PFAS were higher in Bluegill, Flathead Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Striped Bass and Redear. Levels were lower in American Shad, Blue Catfish and Channel Catfish. The concentrations were similar to those measured in fish from other states, according to DHHS.

In 2017, GenX was found in the river with the state saying the chemical came from the Chemours plant in Fayetteville.

