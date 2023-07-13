Advertise With Us
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Celebrating National Hot Dog Day!

Perfect snack for Hot Dog & Tater Tot lovers
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden celebrates National Hot Dog Day with the ENC AT THREE crew making the perfect twist for fans of hot dogs and tater tots. Get ready to cook Hot Dog Tots!

HOT DOG TOTS
Here’s what you’ll be needing:

  • 5 Hot Dogs (each cut into 4)
  • 2-lb Potato (peeled)
  • 1-tablespoon Salt
  • Water
  • 1-cup Parmesan Cheese
  • 2-tablespoons Flour
  • 1-teaspoon Dried Oregano
  • Oil

***Also, add in any other spices like Garlic, Basil, etc for extra flavoring to your Hot Dog Tots.

  • First, cut hot dogs into pieces.
  • In a large saucepan, add potatoes, salt along with water until potatoes are fully covered.
  • Bring the water to a boil and cook until potatoes are “fork tender.”
  • Remove potatoes and run under cold water to cool.
  • Pour out the potatoes onto a dish towel and dry thoroughly.
  • Using a cheese grater, shred the potatoes into a large bowl.
  • Add parmesan, flour, oregano and any other spices to the shredded potatoes. Mix together.
  • Form the mixture around hot dog pieces to form tots. Afterwards, freeze formed tots for 30 minutes.
  • In a large saucepan, heat oil to 345°F (175˚C). Fry the tots, in batches, until browned on all sides. Remove to a paper towel lined plate. Sprinkle with additional salt. (For a “healthier” alternative, you can bake the Hot Dog Tots too!)
  • Serve with your choice of dipping sauces like ketchup, mustard, ranch.
Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

