The Market at the Town Common returns for another month of community and vendor connection

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It was a nice summer day in the east Wednesday and people in Greenville surely took advantage of the sunshine.

Many strolled down the Town Common bridge, as they looked to see what local vendors had to offer at a popular monthly summertime market.

“I think it’s really cool that they organized this for community congregate in one place,” said Greenville visitor, Jesus Gonzalez. “Everyone usually doesn’t see each other all together often.”

“Greenville is a really big city, and all spread out,” said Greenville resident, Makenzie Mills. “It’s nice to see everybody together, we haven’t had a lot of that since COVID.”

The Market at the Town Common is seen as a way for vendors to connect with people from all over the east.

Some came out for tasty bread that melts in your mouth from Merrie’s Family Kitchen, but others just wanted a savory cup of sweet tea made by Aria Mills.

“I made it for myself before,” Mills said. “Then when we decided to do this, I was like I might as well just to get a few extra bucks.”

Aria, her sister Castle, and their mom Autumn started a pop-up shop called Aura/be. It’s a combination of their names, selling driftwood and unique bracelets.

Everyone except Castle, just had to have some of Aria’s sweet tea.

“Oh, I don’t like sweet tea,” Mills said.

No matter, if people were grabbing a drink from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s beer garden or enjoying delicious ice cream, staying cool, was the goal.

The next market will be held on August 23.

