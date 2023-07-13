Magnolia Arts Center bringing MLK inspired play ‘The Mountaintop’ to life

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Magnolia Arts Center’s directors Owen Baxter and Jayden Peszko along with actors Monty Franklin and Rachel Cherrier stopped by ENC AT THREE to talk about the latest production they’ll be putting on.

From July 20-23 and July 27-29, a play inspired by Marth Luther King will be taking the stage called “The Mountaintops.”

The directors say that the play is essentially Martin Luther King’s final hours reimagined.

Tickets are available for $10 here: CLICK HERE.

View the FULL interview ABOVE for all the details!

MAGNOLIA'S ART CENTER's Monty Franklin, Jayden Peszko, Owen Baxter and Rachel Cherrier (WITN)

