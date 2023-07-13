A Lenoir County intersection is scheduled to change today

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County intersection just outside of Kinston is being converted to an all-way stop Thursday.

North Carolina Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to convert the intersection of Industrial Drive and Sanderson Way today.

Before today, drivers on Sanderson Way did not have to stop.

As part of the change, crews will remove the existing signal heads and replace them with single red flashers in all four directions.

NCDOT says an all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes.

