La Grange woman arrested on drug charges

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A La Grange woman was arrested Wednesday after deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office say they found drugs at her home.

According to deputies their office had received several complaints about a home on Drew Farmer Road in La Grange.

After a narcotics investigation, deputies say they raided the home in late June and seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said they obtained a warrant and arrested 60-year-old Patricia Avery, who lived at the home, on Wednesday and charged her with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Avery was taken to the Lenoir County Jail and placed under a secured bond.

