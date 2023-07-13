La Grange woman arrested on drug charges
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A La Grange woman was arrested Wednesday after deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office say they found drugs at her home.
According to deputies their office had received several complaints about a home on Drew Farmer Road in La Grange.
After a narcotics investigation, deputies say they raided the home in late June and seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies said they obtained a warrant and arrested 60-year-old Patricia Avery, who lived at the home, on Wednesday and charged her with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Avery was taken to the Lenoir County Jail and placed under a secured bond.
