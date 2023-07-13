Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

La Grange woman arrested on drug charges

Patricia Avery
Patricia Avery(Lenoir County S.O.)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A La Grange woman was arrested Wednesday after deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office say they found drugs at her home.

According to deputies their office had received several complaints about a home on Drew Farmer Road in La Grange.

After a narcotics investigation, deputies say they raided the home in late June and seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said they obtained a warrant and arrested 60-year-old Patricia Avery, who lived at the home, on Wednesday and charged her with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Avery was taken to the Lenoir County Jail and placed under a secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state agency posted on its Facebook page a photo of a pickup truck’s tailgate that someone...
North Carolina driver tailgates humorous safety message
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Family in the east leaning on faith after the death of two brothers
“They lived:” Family mourns the tragic deaths of brothers killed in Bertie County car crash
The shooting happened Tuesday morning.
Deputies say roommates dead in murder/suicide

Latest News

ENC hospitals continue to operate efficiently despite nursing vacancies.
ENC hospitals share creative ways to navigate lingering nursing shortages
Back to school immunizations
ENC Health Departments reminding families of back to school immunizations ahead of new school year
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Watch for Storms on Friday
MIXING WITH MAGGIE
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Celebrating National Hot Dog Day!