Kinston’s Bullock traded to the San Antonio Spurs officially

Traded from Mavericks in three-team deal
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS (NBA) - The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has acquired former University of North Carolina and Kinston great Reggie Bullock and a 2030 first-round pick swap from the Dallas Mavericks. They send three future second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

Bullock appeared in a career-high 78 games last season for Dallas. He made 55 starts, averaging 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds. The nine-year veteran has played in 512 total career games making 294 starts. He’s played for the Clippers, Suns, Pistons, Lakers, Knicks, and Mavericks. Bullock is averaging 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game for his career.

