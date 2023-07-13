Jamesville U12 Babe Ruth softball team set to carry their program’s World Series torch, working to fundraise to get there

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Girls Softball League under 12 team is preparing to go to their Little League Regional.

While Jamesville U12 softball team is on its way to the Babe Ruth World Series soon. They met for a controlled scrimmage Wednesday night and we spoke to the Jamesville girls about trying to fundraise their way to the Florida tournament.

“We went to states and we won states strongly,” says Jamesville U12 player Joslyn Heinisch, “We beat every single team there.”

“I feel like as soon as we won, it was like something in all of us was just like it’s our time now,” says Jamesville U12 player Madison Winstead.

Their time now because little Jamesville has been a big time presence on the Babe Ruth Softball scene. Sending the under-8 team to the World Series this year. They even won a World Series title (U14) just last summer.

The two teams before us the 12-year-olds two years ago, they went to the World Series in Florida and they were runner-up. They went last year (U14) and won the World Series last year.”

But for this group of players the World Series is a first.

“I’m feeling excited and happy but I’m feeling nervous and scared,” says Winstead, “But I’m really happy to go. I’m glad we get this experience to go.”

They have been working hard to afford this trip of a lifetime.

“We’ve been doing a lot of fundraising,” says Heinish, “Like bake sales, car washes, babysitting, and working at fast restaurants.”

“We decided to do something different, like a home run derby and we raised a lot,” says Winstead, “It was a great turnout and I think everybody enjoyed it.”

But even at age 12, they are already showing they are grateful to represent the state, the East, and their town.

“It’s a small town doing something big,” says Winstead, “I feel like it is a really good thing. I just want to shout out to everybody for believing in us and making us believe in ourselves.”

The U12 World Series tournament is in Treasure Coast, Florida, and runs July 17th through the 26th.

