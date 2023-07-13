Grimesland residents want animal control to catch wild dogs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some ENC residents in Grimesland say they have waited nearly a week for authorities to something about a serious problem with wild dogs in their neighborhood.

The owner of Royal Farms horse stables and neighbors say their safety has been at risk for the past five days because as many as three pit bull mix dogs have roamed the area.

They say the animals have attempted to attack a child and a horse and killed 2 chickens.

Royal Farms Manager Vicki Jones also lives across the street and says she contacted both the sheriff’s office and animal control.

She says the animals are getting more aggressive and she is worried something bad will happen.

“I had to chase the dogs out front out the paddock this morning and then my boss was riding the path here and the dog comes running out after him...and these are expensive horses...and if I wasn’t out there in the middle of the road he could’ve gotten hurt,” says Jones.

Pitt County Animal Control responded by saying they were notified about the incident involving the child for the first time Wednesday morning.

They say they did see the dogs and tried to catch them, but they ran away.

Pitt County Animal Control Director Chad Singleton says a trap has been set for the dogs to be captured.

