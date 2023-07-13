Greenville United FC falls on penalties to Alexandria in their first ever NPSL playoff game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville United FC undefeated season came to an early end on Wednesday night falling to Alexandria Reds 5-3 on penalties after no goals were scored in the match.

Both sides had many great chances. Greenville United FC hit a couple posts in regulation but it was 0-0 throughout.

Alexandria converted on all five of its penalties while Greenville missed its second attempt.

“Couldn’t be prouder of the guys 120 minutes out here against last year’s champions, one of the best teams in the league for sure,” said Greenville United FC head coach Joshua Horne, “Penalties are one of those things where we took 100 all week and did really well and our keeper saved them all week. Penalty shootout it is a lottery. Don’t care if they score them all, don’t care if they miss them all. Really proud of the group.”

It was Greenville United FC’s first-ever playoff game in the National Premier Soccer League. They finish with six wins, this loss and four ties.

