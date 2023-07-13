ENC hospitals share creative ways to navigate lingering nursing shortages

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Despite the ease in the severity of health conditions post-pandemic, the nursing shortage across the country persists.

Several Hospitals in the east reported vacancies in nursing jobs with the hospital. CarolinaEast Medical Center says it has more than 150 vacant nursing positions out of more than 600 positions in the nursing division.

Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville says its average RN vacancy rate for this year is 30% which is actually up 4% from last year – and double what we experienced prior to the pandemic.

Many health experts attribute the vacancies to the severe burnout nurses experienced during the pandemic. In April, the National Council of State Boards of Nursing reported more than 100,000 nurses left the profession throughout the pandemic.

The data goes on to show the American nursing workforce has declined by 3.3% in the past two years.

April data from the North Carolina Nurses Association data shows the state is short 5,000 to 8,000 nurses per year, according to the North Carolina Nurses Association.

Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Jim Davis says despite the openings, they have used internal and external travel nurses, and have come up with other creative strategies to prevent the health system from missing a beat.

“Our staff has been wonderful, just like through the pandemic they’ve stepped up and worked extra shifts,” said CarolinaEast Medical Center’s Chief Nursing Officer, Dr. Jim Davis. “We offered internal traveler positions, we’ve hired external travelers.

The hospital also offers scholarships for individuals who wish to pursue a nursing degree at area community colleges, with the agreement to come work for the hospital upon completion of nursing school.

