ENC Health Departments reminding families of back to school immunizations ahead of new school year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s an exciting time for some students, parents, and teachers as the upcoming school year is only a little over a month away.

“I made quite a few friends last year at my school so I’m excited to see them again because it’s really fun to go to school with your friends.” says rising 7th grader, Olivia Moore.

As the upcoming school year approaches, making sure you have the proper supplies for class isn’t the *only task to cross off your to-do list.

ENC health departments are reminding parents and guardians to get the needed immunizations for their kids.

Craven County Health Department Clinical Nurse Supervisor, Lauren Walker, says “It’s really important because some of these sicknesses have already been eradicated due to these vaccines so it is really important to get them so that kids aren’t getting sick.”

Greenville resident and teacher, Anika Rawlinson, also takes notice of the importance of immunizations. “They are very important. It’s just to keep your child healthy as well as all of the other children healthy, as well as their teachers, faculty, and staff healthy.”

Carteret County Health Department Nursing Director, Kim Davis, says some of the most common vaccines are: “Measles, polio, we want to make sure they have the vaccine, and then also the T-Dap that protects that tetanus-diphtheria and cough. rising 12th graders, we want to make sure they get that meningococcal vaccine.”

However, if parents or guardians are concerned about some vaccines, health departments encourage those to express concerns in the correct and legal way.

Davis told WITN, “Reach out to your health department director and have a conversation with them about your concerns and then have that conversation with the school system of the district where your child goes to school and find out what the requirements are and how you can legally get around those and what documentation is needed to do that.”

Carteret and Craven Health Departments say they have not received any pushback from parents about the needed vaccines.

Pitt County Health Department is also working on a campaign to further encourage and remind parents and guardians to get immunizations.

To find a full list of the immunizations needed along with what grades they’re needed, visit here.

