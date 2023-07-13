Advertise With Us
Electrolux recalls almost 14,000 gas laundry centers for fire hazard

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The Electrolux Group is recalling almost 14,000 Frigidaire gas laundry centers due to a fire hazard caused by a faulty felt seal.

The laundry center is a top-and-bottom washer and dryer combo unit that was manufactured in Mexico and was available in white and titanium.

According to Electrolux, the felt seal on the dryer drum can be folded inward which can lead to lint accumulation, creating a fire hazard.

Electrolux Group is contacting known purchasers directly. Consumers can continue to use the washer which is unaffected by the issue.

Electrolux says that they have received 23 reports of fires and one report of a smoke inhalation injury.

The recalled laundry centers were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, and other independent appliance stores nationwide from October 2014 through April 2018 for about $1,400.

Electrolux says that owners should stop using the dryer of the recalled laundry centers immediately and contact Electrolux Group for a free inspection, repair, and lint removal service.

The Electrolux plant in Kinston makes dishwashers.

