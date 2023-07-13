Advertise With Us
Edgecombe deputies find near $65,000 worth of drugs in Rocky Mount home

Eugene M. Jenkins
Eugene M. Jenkins(Edgecombe sheriff's office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in Eastern Carolina arrest a man on many drug charges after searching his home Wednesday.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eugene Jenkins after finding narcotics with a street value of almost $65,000.

Deputies in the county’s narcotics division and special response team found heroin, cocaine, marijuana, a .22 caliber semi-automath pistol, about $2,500.00, stamps used to market for sales, digital scales, and a number of bags used to package heroin in the home at 1704 Windsor Drive in Rocky Mount.

Deputies found 152 Bricks of Heroin which is roughly 7,600 individual Bindles of Heroin, 84...
Deputies found 152 Bricks of Heroin which is roughly 7,600 individual Bindles of Heroin, 84 grams of Cocaine, 35 grams of Marijuana, a .22 Caliber semi-automatic pistol, approximately $2500.00 in US Currency, numerous glassine bags for packaging Heroin, stamps used for marking Heroin bags and numerous digital scales.(Edgecombe sheriff's office)

WITN is told this investigation was extensive and took many months. Deputies say they completed and coordinated many controlled buys from Jenkins.

Jenkins is charged with trafficking in heroin by possession, trafficking in cocaine by possession, three counts of possession with intent to manage, sell deliver heroin, possession with intent to manage, sell deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manage, sell deliver marijuana, three counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling or place for a controlled substance, two counts of sell deliver heroin and two counts of selling within 1,000 feet of a school or park.

Jenkins is in the Edgecombe County jail under a $1,050,000.00 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

