ECU’s Makarewicz entering transfer portal, former Conley star O’Neal transfers to College of Charleston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball’s infielders will look much different next season. First baseman Josh Moylan is signing with the New York Yankees as a free agent and will leave the program. There is now an opening at third base as well.

According to multiple reports, ECU third baseman Alec Makarewicz has entered the transfer portal and will leave the program for his final year of eligibility. A-Mak hit .272 with 28 homers and 128 RBI over four seasons with the Pirates. He started in every game for ECU the past two seasons.

Former D.H. Conley, Pitt Community College, and now Old Dominion baseball player Robbie O’Neal has announced he will transfer for his final year of eligibility to College of Charleston. He hit .211 with 6 homers and 27 RBI this past season for ODU playing in 39 games and starting 29.

