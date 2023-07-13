Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

ECU’s Makarewicz entering transfer portal, former Conley star O’Neal transfers to College of Charleston

Both have one year of eligibility remaining
A-Mak entering transfer portal
A-Mak entering transfer portal(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball’s infielders will look much different next season. First baseman Josh Moylan is signing with the New York Yankees as a free agent and will leave the program. There is now an opening at third base as well.

According to multiple reports, ECU third baseman Alec Makarewicz has entered the transfer portal and will leave the program for his final year of eligibility. A-Mak hit .272 with 28 homers and 128 RBI over four seasons with the Pirates. He started in every game for ECU the past two seasons.

Former D.H. Conley, Pitt Community College, and now Old Dominion baseball player Robbie O’Neal has announced he will transfer for his final year of eligibility to College of Charleston. He hit .211 with 6 homers and 27 RBI this past season for ODU playing in 39 games and starting 29.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state agency posted on its Facebook page a photo of a pickup truck’s tailgate that someone...
North Carolina driver tailgates humorous safety message
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Family in the east leaning on faith after the death of two brothers
“They lived:” Family mourns the tragic deaths of brothers killed in Bertie County car crash
The shooting happened Tuesday morning.
Deputies say roommates dead in murder/suicide

Latest News

Kinston’s Bullock traded to the San Antonio Spurs officially
Greenville FC falls on penalties in first ever NPSL playoff game to the Alexandria Reds
Greenville United FC falls on penalties to Alexandria in their first ever NPSL playoff game
Greenville United FC falls on penalties to Alexandria in their first ever NPSL playoff game
Greenville United FC falls on penalties to Alexandria in their first ever NPSL playoff game