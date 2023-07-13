Advertise With Us
EDGECOMBE DEPUTIES: Foot chase leads to arrest of convicted felon

Paul D. Hinton
Paul D. Hinton(Edgecombe sheriff's office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - County deputies say after a short chase, a man hiding behind a car was arrested for having a gun illegally.

Edgecombe County Sherriff’s Office says deputies were called to Yogi Lane in Princeville for a domestic call.

Deputies say they noticed Paul Hinton was hiding behind a car during the investigation. Hinton ran when deputies found him, starting a foot chase, according to officials.

After catching him, they say they found a gun that Hinton had hidden a gun in the car before running and that he was a convicted felon.

Deputies say the gun was reported as stolen from the Wendall area last year and that as a convicted felon, it is illegal for Hinton to have a firearm.

After trying to damage a patrol car, deputies say Hinton was moved to another vehicle and taken to the Edgecombe County jail under a $61,000 secured bond.

He is being charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault on a law enforcement officer, assault on a female, and two counts of injury to real property.

