Cherry Point says jet received “significant damage” after civilian pilot bails out

Cherry Point is the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres of land.(MCAS Cherry Point)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The Marine Corps says a jet received “significant damage” after its civilian pilot ejected after takeoff from Cherry Point.

The Marine Corps says a Douglas A-4 Skyhawk was taking off around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday when the accident happened.

The subsonic jet is owned by Draken International, a provider of tactical fighter aircraft for military and defense industry customers. It has a facility at the Global TransPark in Kinston.

After bailing out, the pilot was airlifted to an area hospital, according to Cherry Point.

Cherry Point said no other aircraft or ground equipment was damaged because of the crash.

The plane was at the air station “in support of a scheduled training event,” a news release said.

WITN has reached out to the company for more information on the crash, while Marines say the cause of the accident is under investigation.

