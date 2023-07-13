Beaufort Hotel up for best boutique hotel award

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort Hotel is among several boutique hotels throughout the country in the running for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for “best boutique hotel” in America.

An initial list of 20 nominees has been chosen by a combination of editors from USA Today, 10Best.com. The top 10 winners will be determined by a nationwide vote.

The private owned hotel won the contest in 2022 beating hotels in Charleston, SC, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Hotel management highlights location and uniqueness as some of the qualities that set it apart.

“I mean they definitely define a boutique hotel by being smaller in size but really large and experience and that’s really kind of what this area is not only have we got a great food and beverage product we’ve got an amazing you know bar and whiskey selection it’s something that we take great pride in. But then the area and the local vendors really help us out as well I mean there’s so much to do to go and over to see some of the beaches that you can only get to by boat going to see wild horses and dolphins and things like that I mean you know we see it every day but we’ve got to remember not to take it for granted because it really is really special,” said director of sales & marketing Trey Hardesty.

There are four North Carolina hotels nominated on the shortlist from Asheville, Winston-Salem, and Bryson City. The voting period is open to the public for just four weeks. Voting ends on Monday, August 7th at noon.

