Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: A Little Hotter Thursday Before Higher Rain Chances Arrive

Heat Index Back Near 100 Before Rain chances Increase This Weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain chances will stay low for another day before we start to see a better chance for afternoon downpours. Thursday may be a little hotter, though.

Overnight, humidity will rise keeping us out of the 60s. As highs get back into the low 90s, humidity will make it feel like near or above 100°F. As we head into the weekend, rain chances should keep us from getting any hotter. Rain should help keep temperatures down a bit! A complex of storms will drop out of Virginia Thursday night and could move into ENC Friday morning. This would be the focal point for additional showers and storms to form throughout the day. Rain chances stay high Saturday and especially on Sunday as a front works its way through. Behind the front, there won’t be a big drop in temperatures or humidity. High pressure will try to build in from the Atlantic late next week and could turn the heat up a little more.

TROPICS: We are tracking an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that has a medium chance (50%) of forming into a tropical system over the next seven days. The good news: the low is currently east of Bermuda and is heading deeper into the Atlantic, keeping it well away from the U.S. coastline. The next name on the list is Don. This low is currently the only system showing tropical potential.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
The state agency posted on its Facebook page a photo of a pickup truck’s tailgate that someone...
North Carolina driver tailgates humorous safety message
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Police say both drivers impaired in crash that killed Rocky Mount woman
‘Sensation’ drops protest to Big Rock tournament results
Jayden Harrison was shot in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road just...
Funeral on Friday for Planet Fitness murder victim

Latest News

Uptown Greenville, will now be downtown Greenville, again.
Mixed reaction on Uptown Greenville becoming Downtown Greenville - again
Mixed reaction on Uptown Greenville becoming Downtown Greenville - again
Civilian pilot ejects after takeoff from Cherry Point
The North Carolina Legislative Building in downtown Raleigh. Photo taken August 17, 2018.
With state budget talks extending, North Carolina Democrats criticize GOP for delay