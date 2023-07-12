Zach’s First Alert Forecast: A Little Hotter Thursday Before Higher Rain Chances Arrive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain chances will stay low for another day before we start to see a better chance for afternoon downpours. Thursday may be a little hotter, though.

Overnight, humidity will rise keeping us out of the 60s. As highs get back into the low 90s, humidity will make it feel like near or above 100°F. As we head into the weekend, rain chances should keep us from getting any hotter. Rain should help keep temperatures down a bit! A complex of storms will drop out of Virginia Thursday night and could move into ENC Friday morning. This would be the focal point for additional showers and storms to form throughout the day. Rain chances stay high Saturday and especially on Sunday as a front works its way through. Behind the front, there won’t be a big drop in temperatures or humidity. High pressure will try to build in from the Atlantic late next week and could turn the heat up a little more.

TROPICS: We are tracking an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that has a medium chance (50%) of forming into a tropical system over the next seven days. The good news: the low is currently east of Bermuda and is heading deeper into the Atlantic, keeping it well away from the U.S. coastline. The next name on the list is Don. This low is currently the only system showing tropical potential.

