U.S. Forest proposes $5 parking fees to make park improvements

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Parking fees may be in the near future for one national forest in the east.

The U.S. Forest Service is proposing six new fees at recreation areas on the National Forests in North Carolina, which includes a $5 parking fee for people visiting the Flanners Beach and Cedar Point Recreational areas in the Croatan National Forest.

The U.S Forest Service says the fees will be waived for visitors that have paid for a campsite at either Cedar Point or Flanners Beach Campgrounds during the duration of their stay. Daily or annual passes purchased at either site would also be honored in both areas.

If approved, the Flanners Beach Day Use Area fee would not take effect until the full completion of the storm recovery work that remains from Hurricane Florence damages.

“Tax dollars do not increase for us but the maintenance of the area does it will also allow us to be able to request funding to upgrade amenities in the area possibly renovating the restrooms building a pavilion maybe even a walking path down to the beach so that you can launch kayaks. We’ll upgrade the picnic tables these picnic tables you see here are very old and very dilapidated and we would like to see some new infrastructure we need the extra income to be able to keep this area open and keep the amenities up to an acceptable level,” said U.S. Forest Service natural resource specialist, Jason Osborne.

There is a 60-day public comment period for the fee proposal which began on June 23. If the fees are approved, The U-S Forest Service won’t enforce the fees until the Flanners Beach access point reopens to the public.

Access to the Neuse River at the Flanners Beach site remains closed from damages during Hurricane Florence. Officials say they still have more national environmental policy act regulations for access points to meet that incurred damage back in 2018.

The U.S. Forest Service is in the process of completing its environmental assessment. But says – along with the access points – having improvements made by adding in these fees could make room for several improvements.

